Fulham have made an approach to sign Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window, reports Football Insider.

Fulham are keen on signing another striker this summer to provide some competition for Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the Londoners have identified Gyokeres as a potential summer signing.

The Swedish international has scored 16 goals in the Championship this season. He’s been a revelation at Coventry City since signing permanently last summer, but already he could be on the move.

Here we break down his potential move to Craven Cottage…

Price tag?

Coventry City paid little over £1million for Gyokeres. No new price tag has since been placed on the Swede, but Coventry City were recently said to have priced Callum O’Hare at £5million, and so that could give Fulham an idea of how much they might need to cough up for Gyokeres.

Coventry City’s stance?

Coventry City have seen a number of exciting players impress this season. O’Hare, Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer have all impressed and have all attracted interest from elsewhere, and CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner believes the Sky Blues could sell up this summer.

The club has one of the lowest budgets in the Championship and if offers come in for their players this summer which meet their valuations, then it might make sense for them to sell.

Potential timeline?

Fulham have already secured their promotion to the Premier League. They can win the title with a win over Luton Town tonight and should they do that, expect their summer transfer business to get well under way.

Marco Silva will be keen to bolster his side in good time and so his side’s interest in Gyokeres could pick up in the next few weeks.

Fulham’s game v Luton Town tonight kicks off at 5:15pm.