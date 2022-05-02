Bristol City have had Premier League scouts at Ashton Gate to watch defensive star Rob Atkinson in action recently, it has emerged.

Bristol City’s deal for Atkinson last summer looked to be an impressive bit of business at the time, and the centre-back’s performances for the Robins this season have shown exactly why they paid a reported £1.6m for his services.

Atkinson has played 34 times for Nigel Pearson’s side this season, with his ability to carry the ball out from the back making him one of the standout stars at Ashton Gate this season.

Now, somewhat unsurprisingly, it has emerged Premier League clubs are taking notice.

As per a report from Bristol World, Premier League scouts have been in attendance at Ashton Gate to watch Bristol City star Atkinson in action recently. The identities of said clubs are not mentioned, but there’s no doubt that the 23-year-old will be a top-flight player sooner or later.

Another prized asset…

Bristol City certainly have some top players in their ranks, and it seems interest is arising ahead of the summer.

Not only are Premier League clubs scouting Atkinson, but academy graduate Antoine Semenyo has been continuously linked with a top-flight move over the course of this season, while midfield aces Alex Scott and Han-Noah Massengo have also attracted interest from elsewhere.

If the Robins need to cash in on some key players to raise funds for this summer, it’s safe to say that they have plenty of players that could go for decent fees this summer.