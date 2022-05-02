Blackburn Rovers have identified Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth as a potential replacement for Tony Mowbray, reports The Sun.

Alan Nixon has revealed that former Blackburn Rovers youth player Ainsworth, 48, is on the club’s shortlist to replace Mowbray this summer.

The current Rovers boss is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

He’s over-achieved with Blackburn Rovers this season but the club have missed out on the chance of securing a spot in the top-six, and now there looks to be a lot of change on the horizon.

Ainsworth’s worth…

Ainsworth has been manager of Wycombe Wanderers for 10 years now. He guided the club to promotion to the Championship in 2020 and almost kept them in the second tier last season, being relegated on the final day of the campaign.

The former player is best known for his time at QPR. But Ainsworth was born in Blackburn and was with the Rovers’ youth academy before getting his breakthrough at Preston.

His side claimed a 2-1 win over Burton Albion in League One over the weekend, which secured their spot in this season’s play-offs – Wycombe go up against MK Dons in the semi finals later this month in what will be a huge test for the Chairboys.

But whether Ainsworth will head to Ewood Park could depend on Wycombe’s promotion fortunes this season, and whether or not he’d be a success at the club remains to be seen.

Ainsworth’s Wycombe side aren’t known for playing great football. But he’s certainly done a good job on a tight budget at the club and so he remains a potentially shrewd option for Blackburn.