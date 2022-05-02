Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is interested in the Blackburn Rovers job, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Blackburn Rovers will be in the hunt for a new manager with Tony Mowbray leaving at the end of this season.

Farke, 45, is available after leaving Russian side Krasnodar last month.

The Sun claim he may well get an interview at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers managerial candidate?

Farke knows what it takes to get promoted from the Championship having guided Norwich City to the Premier League twice before in the past.

The German manager joined the Canaries back in May 2017 and he won the second tier title during his second campaign at the helm.

The East Anglian outfit were relegated from the top flight during the season after but he led them to an immediate promotion back at the first time of asking.

Farke spent his playing days in Germany as a forward for the likes of SC Paderborn, SV Meppen and SV Lippstadt before starting his managerial career with a six-year spell with the latter from 2009 to 2015.

He then spent a couple of years in charge of Borussia Dortmund’s B team before making the move over to England.

Blackburn Rovers will have plans to compete at the top end of the division again next term and Farke is someone who has more than proven himself.

The Lancashire side have seen the play-offs slip away from them now and have one more game left to play against Birmingham City this weekend.