Preston North End loan star Cameron Archer has been backed by Kevin Phillips to make a move to Norwich City for the 2022/23 campaign.

Preston North End added Archer to their ranks in January, giving him the chance to pick up vital senior game time away from Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old has made good on his chance to impress in the Championship too, netting seven goals in 19 outings for Ryan Lowe’s side and nailing down a place in the starting XI at Deepdale.

As a result, his performances have attracted interest from elsewhere, with recent reports stating Norwich City are keen on him this summer. Ex-Villa boss Dean Smith is in charge at Carrow Road now, and with a return to second-tier football awaiting the Canaries, former Sunderland and England striker Phillips has backed Archer to reunite with his former boss.

Speaking with Football Insider, Phillips said a loan to a top Championship club like Norwich City would be “best” for Archer.

“I would think he would go on loan again.

“Norwich are back in the Championship again next season. He’s done so well at Preston, and that would give him another opportunity to do well at a club where the manager knows him – and they like to play attractive football.”

“It’s another learning curve for his development. He could turn out to be a really important player and asset for Aston Villa – they clearly like him. He’d only be in and around the first-team next season, so for his development – it’s best for him to have another spell at the top of the Championship.

“That way, he’s well-equipped to come back to the club and play well in the Premier League – or he can be an asset in the transfer market.”

Ready for the next step?

Archer has proven he can be a threat in the Championship in his time with Preston North End, and given that he is such a highly-touted prospect for the future, it seems logical that he takes the next step in the 2022/23 campaign by linking up with a top Championship club.

Norwich City will be exactly that. The Canaries have shown that while they fall short in the Premier League, they can truly run riot in the second-tier if it all comes together, so having a player of Archer’s ability and potential could be an exciting prospect for all parties.