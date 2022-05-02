Shrewsbury Town utility man Elliott Bennett is keen to stay with the club beyond the end of this season, it has been said.

Shrewsbury Town brought Telford-born Bennett to Shropshire last summer, bringing him in on a free transfer after his departure from Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The 33-year-old has been a hit in his first season with the club, managing two goals and six assists in 48 games over the course of the 2021/22 season while playing anywhere on the right-hand side or as a central midfielder.

There is uncertainty surrounding his future with the Shrews as his contract expires this summer, but the Shropshire Star has now revealed a boost on Bennett’s stance.

It is claimed that Bennett is keen to remain with Shrewsbury Town beyond the end of this season, though it awaits to be seen if he is given the opportunity to extend his contract with question marks surrounding the futures of a host of players at the club.

A key role still to play

Bennett has shown that he can still play an important role for Steve Cotterill’s side, and with the player said to be keen on extending his contract, it will be hoped that an agreement can be reached.

The vastly experienced utility man’s versatility and leadership have been important this season, operating anywhere on the right or in the middle of the park. He has been heavily involved, missing only four League One games all season, and he has donned the captain’s armband on a number of occasions too.