Charlton Athletic’s Jake Forster-Caskey says he is “one of the best” players in his position in League One.

Charlton Athletic have a big decision to make on his future this summer.

Forster-Caskey, 28, is due to become a free agent at the end of next month.

The club hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

However, he has said that no talks have been held yet, as per a report by London News Online:

“I’ve had no conversation, so I don’t really know. The club have got a clause but I don’t really know what the future holds, I can’t say either way.

“I’m looking to get myself in the best shape possible over the summer and kick on next year, wherever that may be. I believe I’m one of the best [in his position] in this division.”

Charlton Athletic need to decide whether Forster-Caskey should stick around for another year or let him leave for free, potentially to another third tier side.

He injects more quality into their midfield department and adds some useful experience into their ranks alongside the likes of George Dobson, Albie Morgan and Scott Fraser.

However, his injury record is a bit of a worry and he has missed the majority of this campaign with an ACL injury.

The former England youth international joined the club back in 2017 having previously played for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Oxford United, MK Dons and Rotherham United.

He has made 115 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks and has chipped in with a useful 13 goals and 19 assists altogether.

Charlton Athletic have finished the season in 13th place and lost 4-0 away at Ipswich Town over the weekend.