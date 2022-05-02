Sunderland youngster Dan Neil has impressed in League One this season, attracting several Premier League clubs in the process.

Earlier in the season, the likes of Burnley and Aston Villa were being linked with a move for Neil, 20, who’s featured 39 times in League One this season.

Now though, the Sunderland man is being eyed up by Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Brighton also weighing up a summer swoop.

Here, we break down the potential transfer…

Price tag?

The last reported price tag for Neil was £3million. The Sun revealed Burnley’s interest in Neil earlier in the season and they claimed that the Clarets were lining up a £3million move.

Neil though has endured a tough second half of the season. His form has dipped since the turn of the year and so whether that price tag remains is debatable.

But Sunderland will surely value their prize youngster quite highly.

Sunderland’s stance?

And Sunderland’s last reported stance on Neil’s future was earlier in the campaign too, when those Burnley links surfaced.

Then manager Lee Johnson was obviously keen to keep Neil at the club through the January window as Neil was one of his most in-form players at the time.

Alex Neil is yet to really discuss summer transfers given the club’s play-off push. Neil though has since signed a long-term deal at the club and so Sunderland have no pressure to sell this summer – expect them to try and fend off any interest.

Potential timeline?

Leading on from that, Sunderland won’t be thinking about any potential player sales until their season’s fate is decided.

The Black Cats could yet secure promotion to the Championship and that would make keeping the likes of Neil at the club throughout this summer much easier.

Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi finals with the first game taking place on Friday evening.