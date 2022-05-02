Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed that the club are ramping up their search for non-league talents, stating scouts have been attendance of recent games and will continue to watch on moving forward.

Portsmouth will be determined to strengthen where possible this summer as Cowley looks to improve on this season’s 9th place finish, but he will have to be shrewd in the transfer market.

Non-league can be a fruitful option for clubs working on more limited transfer budgets, and Cowley has vowed to find any players capable of making the step up to the Football League ahead of next season.

As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth boss has confirmed the club’s non-league scouting missions have begun. Pompey figures could well be in attendance of more games today (Monday) too, with Cowley admitting there are some good matches to watch taking place.

Here’s what he had to say:

“For us, we were out at games yesterday and going to games today.

“There are a lot of play-off games in non league and it’s important we get out to those levels and watch the best players there. There’s some good games to watch on Monday.

“We need to see if there is anyone we feel will be able to step up.”

An important summer ahead

Portsmouth’s inconsistency prevented them from ever making any serious inroads on the fight for promotion this campaign, so it will be hoped that they can strengthen where possible in the transfer market to put them in a position to battle for the top six next season.

Non-league additions have shown they can really pay off for plenty of clubs before but Cowley will know full well that his squad needs to have a good balance of promising talents to develop and experienced players who know exactly what to expect from both a promotion push and League One football.