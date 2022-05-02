MK Dons stalwart Dean Lewington has signed a new contract, as per Toby Lock.

MK Dons have tied up a fresh deal for their ever-present defender.

Lewington, 37, has put pen-to-paper to stay with the Buckinghamshire side ahead of next season.

MK Citizen Editor Lock took to Twitter yesterday to post the news of his extension (see tweet below):

"I'm not leaving…" Says Dean Lewington. He's signed a contract for next season. #MKDons — Toby Lock (@Citizen_Toby) May 1, 2022

MK Dons eyeing promotion

MK Dons currently have their sights set on promotion to the Championship via the play-offs after narrowly missing out on the top two.

They go into their semi-final games against Wycombe Wanderers in confident mood though after an impressive 5-0 win away at Plymouth Argyle over the weekend.

It has been an impressive past campaign for Liam Manning’s side and their boss has carried on Russell Martin’s good work from the past couple of years.

Lewington knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One having helped the Dons go up back in 2015 under former manager Karl Robinson.

He has been with the club since 2014 after joining them from AFC Wimbledon and has made 845 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with 24 goals from defence.

The left-back is MK Dons’ greatest ever servant and will be sticking around for at least one more year. He will be hoping they are back in the second tier again next term but they have to get past Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys first.

They will then take on either Sheffield Wednesday or Sunderland at Wembley in the play-off final if they win.