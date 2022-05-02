Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League was confirmed last month, but the club are yet to secure the title.

A win over Luton Town in the Championship tonight however will hand Fulham the title. Marco Silva’s side haven’t won in their two games since promotion was confirmed, and fans will be hoping for a strong showing against a formidable Luton side tonight.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Fulham have been linked with a number of players. Just before the weekend the club were linked with an exciting move for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.

The Englishman has impressed once again in the Premier League but looks set to seal his exit from Carrow Road this summer with the Canaries heading back down to the Championship.

Elsewhere, Fulham have been linked with a move for Schalke 04 and Wales striker Rabbi Matondo, who spent time on loan at Stoke City last season.

And another striker being linked with a move to Craven Cottage ahead of the summer is Viktor Gyokeres.

The Coventry City man has scored 16 goals in the Championship this season and reports this morning revealed that the Londoners have made an approach to sign Gyokeres ahead of this summer.

Lastly, it’s been revealed that left-back Antonee Robinson may require surgery for a knee injury. The American was brought off half-way through the draw at Bournemouth and was left out of the side that lost to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Fulham take on Luton Town in the Championship this evening, with the game kicking off at 5:15pm – it will be shown live on Sky Sports.