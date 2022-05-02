Nottingham Forest take the trip to Dorset to clash with promotion rivals Bournemouth in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Nottingham Forest will surely be looking to pick up from where they left off, winning four of their previous five league fixtures. The East Midlands side have also been prolific going forward lately, scoring 11 goals during their recent run of good form.

With two wins in their last five games, the Cherries will have to improve upon their recent form if they want to confirm automatic promotion in their two remaining fixtures. Scott Parker’s side have also been clinical in the final third, finding the net 10 times in their last five matches.

A win for Nottingham Forest would see them move to equal points with Bournemouth, putting them within touching distance of the automatic promotion places.

The Cherries would confirm promotion to the Premier League if they are able to win or draw.

Nottingham Forest team news

Loanee Keinan Davis is unavailable after sustaining a hamstring injury against Luton Town last month. Max Lowe is unlikely to feature, injuring his groin against Reading last month.

Lewis Grabban won’t feature for the remainder of the season after he was forced off against Peterborough United last week.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Cook

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Garner

Colback

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Surridge

This fixture could become the most crucial game of the season for both sides. It has been miraculous recovery for Nottingham Forest who now find themselves amongst the promotion favourites after starting the season in the relegation zone.

Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence could both play integral roles in a deciding fixture between two similarly matched sides.

The match kicks off at 19:00 and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.