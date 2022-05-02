Bournemouth look unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell this summer, reports DorsetLive.

Cantwell, 24, joined Bournemouth on loan from Norwich City in January. The Englishman had fallen out of favour at Carrow Road and has so far racked up 11 Championship outings for the Cherries.

But Cantwell has been left out of the last two matchday squads by Scott Parker. The Norwich City man has failed to record any goal contributions in what’s been a disappointing loan spell on the south coast and now, DorsetLive have revealed that Bournemouth look unlikely to pursue a permanent deal.

Their report reveals that Norwich City would command upwards of £10million for Cantwell, and that Bournemouth will wait until the season is over to confirm their stance on the player, but that it’s looking ‘increasingly unrealistic’ that the Canaries will manage to offload the midfielder for the asking price this summer.

A disappointing decline…

Cantwell burst into the scene a few years ago with Norwich City. He showed a lot of promise in his earlier years but he’s since seen his career go on something of a decline.

He’s no longer favoured at Norwich City and his spell at Bournemouth has been widely disappointing, so it remains to be seen what the future holds for the attacking midfielder.

His Norwich City contract expires next season. The Canaries might look to sell him this summer as to avoid losing him on a free transfer, but it seems unlikely that anyone will meet that £10million valuation after his Bournemouth spell.

Up next for the Cherries is a home game v Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.