Lincoln City director of football Jez George has stated the departure of Michael Appleton and search for a new boss will not hinder their summer transfer plans.

Lincoln City confirmed after their final day win over Crewe Alexandra that manager Appleton would be heading for pastures new, opening the door for a new boss to come through the doors at Sincil Bank before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

Although a popular figure, it seems the time is right for a fresh start, especially with a summer squad overhaul expected.

However, despite the departure of Appleton, director of football George has insisted their recruitment plans will not be disrupted.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, George said that while they will have some certainty over the managerial situation while they look to recruit new players, it will not have an impact on recruitment “at all” as it stands. Here’s what he had to say:

“A lot of work has been ongoing with recruitment.

“It’ll reach a point where it’s important to have some certainty [over the new manager] but we’re not at that point at this moment in time. We’ll continue to track players. Players don’t sign for you on the first of May.

“We’re aware of our work and that work is ongoing. The profile of the type of players we’re looking for won’t change.

“At this moment in time, it won’t have any effect on recruitment at all.”

Looking to improve

The Imps finished the 2021/22 campaign in 17th place after picking up two wins from their last three games, but it will be hoped that the new manager can lift them back up the table after a largely disappointing season.

Whoever comes in will have to work on a limited budget just as Appleton did this season, but there is room for Lincoln City to be shrewd in the transfer market with loan signings and free transfer additions fruitful options. The Imps have shown they can be a good proving ground for young players too, so that should help them in their bid to sign some youthful talents.