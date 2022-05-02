QPR are interested in MK Dons boss Liam Manning, reports Alex Crook.

QPR have identified the League One manager as a potential option ahead of next season.

Manning, 36, has done an impressive job since taking over at Stadium MK from Russell Martin last summer.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook says there is “definite” interest from the Hoops in him this summer (see tweet below):

Told there is definite interest from #QPR in Liam Manning. Easy to see the attraction, has done a brilliant job at #MKDons — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 2, 2022

QPR eyeing managerial appointment

QPR have decided to part company with Mark Warburton after missing out on the play-offs in this campaign and have a big decision to make on their next move.

Manning would be an exciting appointment if they were able to lure him to London. He is a promising young manager who likes to play a possession-based style of football which has worked wonders in the third tier since his move into the Football League.

MK Dons are currently eyeing promotion to the Championship and missed out on the top two this weekend at the expense of Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United, despite beating Plymouth Argyle 5-0.

They go into the play-offs in red hot form and take on Wycombe Wanderers in the semi-final before potentially taking on Sheffield Wednesday or Sunderland at Wembley if they get through.

Prior to his move to the Dons last August, Manning started his coaching career in the academies at Ipswich Town and West Ham United before deciding to head abroad.

He worked as manager of Belgian side Lommel and let them from bottom of the table to 2nd in the division.