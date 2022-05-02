West Brom moved up into 10th place of the Championship table after claiming a solid 1-0 win away at Reading over the weekend.

Karlan Grant’s 16th Championship goal of the season sealed the win, and handed the Baggies an important three points which moved them up into the top 10.

Steve Bruce’s side can leapfrog Blackburn Rovers in 9th if they beat Barnsley at The Hawthorns this weekend and Rovers fail to beat Birmingham City.

It’d make for a decent end to a disappointing season for the club, with the Baggies looking set to undergo some drastic changes this summer.

Two players now being linked with a move to The Hawthorns this summer are Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell – the Blackburn Rovers duo are both out of contract in the summer and have both impressed in the Championship this season.

But one player set to leave West Brom this summer is Andy Carroll.

The striker has impressed under Bruce at West Brom, but the Baggies boss has decided not to renew his contract ahead of next season, telling Express and Star:

“Andy Carroll has done great for us and he’s in better nick now than he’s been for the last few years.

“He’s done tremendously well but he’s unfortunate that we’ve got two centre forwards [Kenneth Zohore and Daryl Dike] who we hope this summer will be fit.