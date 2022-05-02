Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said Alex Baptiste has “far too much” to offer the game to walk away from the sport as his contract nears expiry.

Bolton Wanderers defender Baptiste is among those to see their deal at the University of Bolton Stadium expire this summer.

The 36-year-old is in his second stint with the club after spending two years on the books with the Trotters from 2013 to 2015, but there are question marks surrounding his future as the end of his current contract approaches. Baptiste made a late cameo against Fleetwood Town in the final game of the 2021/22 season, and it could end up being his last in a Bolton Wanderers shirt.

Now, boss Evatt has addressed the experienced defender’s future.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Evatt revealed talks over players’ futures will be taking place today (Monday) before going on to say that Baptiste still has “far too much” to offer football to walk away now. Here’s what he had to say:

“I will speak with every player on Monday – but I think he has far too much to offer this sport to walk away from it.

“We will see what discussions take place and what happens, but as a person his knowledge and his personality is excellent so he has a lot to offer this sport, going forwards.

“He is hugely experienced but, honestly, it [his outing v Fleetwood Town] was nothing to do with sentiment. It was more about seeing the game out and winning, having the experience he provides to enable us to do that.

“He organises people around him and young George had some cramp, so Baps comes on and organises things, manages the game for us. He has been a huge player behind the scenes, a huge player on the pitch for us in the last couple of years and I can’t speak highly enough of Alex, he knows exactly what I think of him.”

The summer ahead…

Discussions with players are beginning early for Bolton Wanderers, so it seems Evatt is clear in his mind on the steps he has to make on players’ futures as he plans for the season ahead.

The League One club will be hoping to strengthen where possible as they look to put themselves in the fight for the play-offs next season.

It remains to be seen what the results of talks with Baptiste and other players are, but Evatt seems sure that his former Blackpool teammate will still be of value, be it with Bolton Wanderers or elsewhere.