Wigan Athletic-linked Luke Brennan has announced his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

The youngster is leaving the Championship side when his contract expires and will become a free agent ahead of the summer.

Brennan, 20, is cutting ties with the Lancashire outfit after 14 years on their books.

He is wanted by fellow North West club Wigan Athletic, as per journalist Alan Nixon (via Football League World).

Door opens for Wigan Athletic

Brennan has taken to social media to announce his exit from Ewood Park (see post below).

The door has now opened for the Latics to swoop in and sign him for nothing if they are still keen on landing him.

Brennan rose up through the academy ranks at Blackburn Rovers and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

He penned his first professional contract back in 2020 and made his only first-team appearance in a league fixture against Nottingham Forest in the same year.

The attacker has found it hard to get into Tony Mowbray’s side ahead of the abundance of players they have in his position. Nevertheless, he has enjoyed plenty of action with the U23s over the past couple of campaigns.

He also had a loan spell away at AFC Fylde two years ago to get some experience under his belt and played six times before heading back to his parent club.

Wigan Athletic have been promoted to the Championship and beat Shrewsbury Town over the weekend to seal the title.

Brennan could be a shrewd long-term addition and has officially become available for nothing now.