Blackburn Rovers’ head of athletic performance Liam Scott is set to link up with Premier League side Newcastle United, it has emerged.

Blackburn Rovers could be set for a summer of change with uncertainty surrounding Tony Mowbray’s future and a host of key players like Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Nyambe all coming towards the end of their contracts at Ewood Park.

Now, it has emerged from The Athletic’s Chris Waugh that one of the Championship club’s backroom team members is heading for pastures new.

Head of athletic performance Mason is set to leave Blackburn Rovers and join Premier League side Newcastle United as former Bournemouth and Burnley boss Eddie Howe further bolsters his backroom team at St. James’ Park.

A summer of change?

With Mowbray potentially heading for the exit as his deal nears expiry and a host of players out of contract, it could end up being a busy summer for Blackburn Rovers before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

If a new manager does come in, they will have the opportunity to shape their backroom team and the squad to their liking.

However, whoever is in charge, they will surely want star men like Lenihan and Rothwell to stay if possible. Striker Ben Brereton Diaz continues to attract interest from elsewhere as well, although there is a 12-month extension option in his current deal that removes the risk of Rovers losing him for nothing.

Before then though, Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to round off their 2021/22 season with a win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.