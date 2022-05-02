Birmingham City drew 1-1 away at Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday, taking their points tally to 47 for the season.

Lee Bowyer’s side though can reach the 50 mark when they host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

A win would take them into the pre-season on a run of three games unbeaten which would end a dismal season on a more positive note, though it’ll be difficult against a Rovers side looking to finish inside the top 10.

And after what’s been a poor campaign for Blues, reports emerged over the weekend outing a potential successor to Bowyer in the dugout.

Alan Nixon revealed that both Birmingham City and Salford City are keen on Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards, after the former Wolves defender guided the club to promotion from League Two.

Elsewhere, Bowyer revealed that first-team duo Jeremie Bela and Kristian Pedersen are set to leave this summer when their contracts expire.

Both have had good stints in a Birmingham City shirt but both have undeniably struggled this season, and their exits will clear the way for some new blood to come in over the summer months.

Lastly, the club shared an update with fans yesterday, which discussed a number of matters including improvements to both the St Andrew’s and Wast Hills pitches, confirmation that season ticket prices for the 2022/23 campaign will be decided at the end of this season, and an update on the status of the lower tiers at St Andrew’s.

The full update can be read here.

Blues conclude their campaign with the visit of Blackburn Rovers this weekend.