Shrewsbury Town have decided to release Josh Daniels this summer.

Shrewsbury Town’s winger has announced his departure on his Twitter page.

Daniels, 26, has been on the books of the League One side for the past two years.

The club are not offering him a contract extension and he will be moving on as a free agent.

He has taken to social media to send the following message to supporters (see below):

2 years done at @shrewsweb it has been a great experience, Want to wish the players, staff and fans all the best. Thanks for welcoming me and my family into your lovely town and club. Time for a new chapter ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DHcGM4cMlH — Joshua Daniels (@Joshua10Daniels) May 1, 2022

Shrewsbury Town spell

Shrewsbury Town swooped to sign the Northern Irishman in August 2020 and they saw off competition from Glentoran, Linfield and Coleraine to lure him to England.

He made 25 appearances in all competitions during his first season with the Shrews and chipped in with a couple of goals.

The attacker has played 26 times under Steve Cotterill this term but hasn’t managed to find the net.

Prior to his switch to New Meadow, he rose up through the youth ranks at Derry City and went on to break into their first-team as a youngster.

He then had a spell at Glenavon in the Northern Irish Premiership before deciding to test himself in the Football League.

Daniels has proven to be a useful option for Shrewsbury Town over the past two campaigns and has provided more competition and depth in attacking areas.

However, he isn’t a regular starter under Cotterill and they can’t guarantee him game time, hence why they have chosen to cut ties with him.

He has a big decision to make now about where to go next.