Cardiff City-linked Dylan Levitt says it would be “good” to re-join Dundee United this summer.

The Manchester United midfielder has spent this season on loan with the Scottish Premiership side.

Levitt, 21, was given the green light to join the Terrors in August last year and has since enjoyed plenty of game time above the border.

Cardiff City are interested in luring him to Wales in the upcoming transfer window.

Cardiff City face battle from Dundee United?

The Bluebirds are poised for a busy summer ahead as they prepare for Steve Morison’s first full campaign at the helm.

You can see why they could potentially be keen on Levitt. He is young, has experience under his belt, has the potential to develop and is out of contract at the end of next month.

The Wales international is due to return to Manchester United soon but sees his deal with the Premier League giants expire in late June and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has said he is open to moving back to Dundee United, as per a report by the Scotsman:

“It would be good to come back here but I’ll have to see what happens next season with the talks and stuff.”

Levitt has been on the books at parent club for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy at Old Trafford.

He has played once for their first-team and was loaned out for the first time to Charlton Athletic last season. However, he struggled for opportunities with the Addicks in League One and was recalled in January 2021.

Levitt then spent time in Croatia with Istra before last summer’s European Championships.