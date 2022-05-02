Sunderland captain Corry Evans has admitted the Black Cats are disappointed not to have achieved their target of automatic promotion but looks forward to a “great occasion” when they meet Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.

Sunderland managed to clinch a top-six finish on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign. A 1-0 win over Morecambe was enough to do it and the Black Cats finished 5th in the third tier, setting up a semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.

For the third time in Sunderland’s four years in the third tier, their only option is to earn promotion through the play-offs. Their first attempt back in 2019 ended in heartbreak, conceding a last-minute winner in the final to Charlton Athletic.their most recent bid last season ended in a disappointing defeat in the semi-final to Lincoln City after going two behind in the first leg.

A 13-game unbeaten streak was needed by Alex Neil’s men and the form turnaround since he took over is something no one expected.

Now, speaking to Chronicle Live about the upcoming semi-final, captain Evans admitted there is disappointment Sunderland didn’t achieve automatic promotion but looks forward to a “great occasion” when they meet Sheffield Wednesday.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We set out this season to get in the automatics so we are disappointed we didn’t achieve what we wanted to but at the same time we have another crack at it.

“We’ve shown that of late that we can go away and keep clean sheets. It’s going to be a great occasion and we are all looking forward to it.”

Heavyweight clash…

Earlier this season, Sunderland lost to the Owls away from home in a disappointing 3-0 collapse, but when Wednesday travelled to the Stadium of Light, the Wearsiders kept a clean sheet and put five past them, making for an incredibly interesting two-legged game on the horizon.

Darren Moore’s side are on some good form of their own as well. Sheffield Wednesday have won five of their last seven, ending their season with a convincing 4-1 victory over Portsmouth, despite going behind early on.

The first leg on Wearside will take place on Friday 6th May before the away fixture the following Monday.

