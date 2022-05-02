Bradford City have appointed Stephen Gent as their new head of recruitment, as announced by their official club website.

Bradford City have lured their latest staff addition away from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Gent, 37, will head up the Bantams’ recruitment drive this summer.

The Yorkshire side will be gearing up for their first full season under boss Mark Hughes in the upcoming transfer window.

Bradford City new addition

Gent has worked at Middlesbrough for just under 14 years in a variety of different roles and has now left the Riverside Stadium for a new challenge.

He started out with Boro as an academy scout and has since worked as European technical scout, as a development coach, as a first-team analyst, as head of scouting operations and most recently as loans and scouting operations manager.

Bradford City will be hoping they can get their recruitment right this summer to avoid a repeat of this past season.

The Bantams were hoping to compete at the top end of the division and brought in Derek Adams to lead them back up to League One after he guided Morecambe to a surprise promotion last year.

However, the Scotsman wasn’t able to make the desired impact at Valley Parade and lost his job earlier this year.

Bradford City’s move to lure former Premier League manager Hughes to the club raised eyebrows across the Football League and he will be eager to get them up next term.

They have one game left of this season against Carlisle United at home.