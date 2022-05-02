Fulham have made an approach for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report by Football Insider.

Fulham have already gained promotion to the Premier League after a barnstorming season led by goal machine Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Now, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey says that the Londoners are turning their attention to Gyokeres as they look to strengthen their ranks ahead of their return to the top flight.

Gyokeres at Coventry City

The recalled Sweden international arrived at Coventry City in early July 2021. He joined the Sky Blues from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

He’d previously been on loan at the club and scored three goals in 19 appearances.

This season has seen the 23-year-old sparkle for Mark Robins’ side who currently sit 11th in the table with just one game left.

He has been an almost ever-present for them this term, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists in 44 Championship games.

Fulham making definite moves

Reporter Veysey writes that “Fulham have made an approach” for Coventry striker Gyokeres as they begin to prepare for life in the Premier League.

He goes on to add that the Sky Blues main man “is a leading target” for the London side.

Mentioning that Fulham “have watched the Sweden international closely this season“, Veysey adds that “they have registered an interest” with Coventry City.

The London side need to ensure they get their recruitment right over the next few months to give them the best chance of being competitive in the next campaign.

Thoughts

Fulham have been something of a yo-yo side regarding Premier League promotion. Fulham go up and then are relegated straight back down and this has been the case in recent seasons.

Even with Mitrovic leading the line, the Cottagers haven’t found the right formula to stay up yet.

However, their current squad has been in the building for a number of years and is Premier League hardened now. Adding a striker such as Gyokeres might give them that additional edge that they lacked in previous campaigns.