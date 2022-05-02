Former Carlisle United, Barrow and Salford City man Danny Livesey has announced his retirement from the game.

The defender will officially hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Livesey, 37, is currently on the books of National League North side Chester.

He has made over 600 appearances in his career to date but is calling time on his playing days now.

Carlisle United favourite

Livesey started his career at Bolton Wanderers and had loan spells away as a youngster at Notts County, Rochdale and Blackpool before making Carlisle United his home in 2004.

He spent 10 years at with the Cumbrians and helped them gain back-to-back promotions from non-league to League One in his few few seasons at the club under Paul Simpson.

The centre-back played 330 games for the Brunton Park club and chipped in with 20 goals from defence.

Livesey had a loan spell away at Wrexham during the 2013/14 campaign before leaving permanently to join Barrow. He then spent three years with the Bluebirds and was ever-present in their backline.

Salford City managed to lure him away from Cumbria in 2017 but his time in the North West was short-lived and he played only nine times for the Ammies before heading to Chester, where he has remained ever since.

Livesey’s career is coming to a close now and his decade at Carlisle United was his most successful time as a footballer.

His former manager Simpson is now back managing there and has recently penned a new contract going into the next campaign.