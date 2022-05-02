Oxford United left Bristol City target Mark Sykes out of their squad over the weekend.

When asked why the midfielder was nowhere to be seen, Oxford United’s boss Karl Robinson said “I think you know why”, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

Sykes, 24, sees his contract at the Kassam Stadium expire at the end of June and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Bristol City are interested in luring him up to the Championship summer.

Oxford United poised for blow

Oxford United ended up drawing 1-1 on Saturday against Doncaster Rovers and have fallen short of the play-offs this season.

Sykes has been a key player for Robinson’s side once again in this campaign and losing him will be a big blow as they prepare for next term.

The former Northern Ireland international joined the club back in 2019 and has since made 136 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with an impressive 11 goals and 21 assists.

Prior to signing for the U’s, he rose up through the youth ranks at Glenavon and played 133 times for their first-team as a youngster before moving over to England.

Sykes has proven himself in League One now so will he want to test himself in the second tier?

Bristol City picked up an impressive 5-0 home win over Hull City last time out and will be hoping for a better finish next season under Nigel Pearson.

He would give the Robins more competition and depth in midfield and luring him in for free would be a low risk addition.