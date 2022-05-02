Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says this season has not been one their supporters have “deserved”.

Charlton Athletic had plans to compete for promotion in this campaign but have finished in 13th place in the League One table.

The Addicks were beaten 4-0 away at Ipswich Town over the weekend after goals from Tyreeq Bakinson, Wes Burns (x2) and James Norwood.

Their chief took to Twitter after the match to send the following message to fans (see below):

Not the season and not the final game our fans deserved. Thank you to the traveling fans who were at the game today and to all fans for your support this season #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) April 30, 2022

Charlton Athletic’s season

Charlton Athletic’s recruitment last summer was slow and they opted for players under the age of 25. This saw the likes of George Dobson, Sam Lavelle, Sean Clare, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Charlie Kirk come through the door and it took a while for their recruits to gel together.

The Addicks made a really slow start to the season and were positioned at the lower end of the division when they decided to sack former manager Nigel Adkins.

Johnnie Jackson took over on an interim basis and immediately started to pick up results to help them rise back up the league table.

He had to wait a while before Sandgaard finally decided to hand him the job on a permanent basis. The January transfer window then came around and the club made a couple of decent additions in the form of striker Chuks Aneke and midfielder Scott Fraser, but deals for loanees Nile John and Juan Castillo didn’t work out.

Charlton Athletic have a big few months ahead now and need to learn from the past nine months or so.