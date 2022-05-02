Hartlepool United are interested in Fleetwood Town’s Harrison Biggins, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (01.04.22, pg.61).

Hartlepool United are keen on a summer swoop for the League One midfielder.

Biggins, 26, is out of contract in a couple of months time and is currently due to become a free agent.

The Sun on Sunday also report that Scottish Premiership side Dundee United are also keeping an eye on him.

Hartlepool United identify possible summer addition

Hartlepool United are preparing for their first full season under Graeme Lee and could have a big summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks.

The Pools’ form has dipped over recent times in League Two and they have one more game to get through first against Colchester United next weekend before they can start fulling preparing for the upcoming transfer window.

Biggins would be a useful addition for the North East club, especially due to the fact he has been a regular in League One for his current club in this campaign.

Fleetwood Town signed the Sheffield-born man from Stocksbridge Park Steels in 2017 and he has had to bide his time for game time with the North West club.

He spent time away on loan at Barrow last term to get some minutes under his belt but has since become a regular at Highbury Stadium.

Biggins has made 37 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with five goals and two assists to help them stay up in the third tier.