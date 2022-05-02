Wigan Athletic and Oxford United are keeping tabs on Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, according to a report by TWTD.

The attacker will be leaving Portman Road following the end of the season.

Norwood, 31, sees his contract expire at the end of June and he will become a free agent with the Tractor Boys deciding not to keep hold of him.

TWTD claim both Wigan Athletic and Oxford United have been “monitoring” his situation.

Ipswich Town make decision

Ipswich Town swooped to sign Norwood back in 2019 and he has since made 88 appearances for the East Anglian outfit in all competitions, chipping in with 28 goals and nine assists.

The former England C international has had a decent goal scoring record since his move there but isn’t part of Kieran McKenna’s long-term plans.

He started out with spells at Eastbourne Town and Exeter City before linking up with Forest Green Rovers in 2011.

Norwood was a hit during his four years in Gloucestershire and fired 92 goals before his move to Tranmere Rovers.

The Eastbourne-born man then carried on his goal scoring exploits at Prenton Park and helped the Merseyside club gain promotion back to the Football League during his time there.

Wigan Athletic have secured their place back in the Championship and have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Norwood this summer.

Oxford United have also been linked and seem a more realistic option for the forward after disappointingly missing out on the League One play-offs in this campaign under Karl Robinson.