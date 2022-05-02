Stockport County are keen on a move for Fleetwood Town’s Callum Camps, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (01.04.22, pg. 61).

The National League table toppers are eyeing a swoop to lure the midfielder to Edgeley Park this summer.

Camps, 26, is from Stockport and sees his contract at Highbury Stadium expire at the end of this season.

He was linked with Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town in the January transfer window.

Fleetwood Town face battle to keep him

Fleetwood Town swooped to sign Camps in 2020 and he has since been a key player for the Cod Army.

He has made 82 appearances in all competitions for the North West club and has chipped in with 13 goals and nine assists.

The former Northern Ireland youth international has helped them survive in League One in this campaign but is now facing an uncertain future.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Rochdale and played alongside current Stockport County loan man Andy Cannon at Spotland.

Camps went on to play 240 times for the Dale and scored 30 goals and assisted 23.

He is a proven performer at League Two level and would be a shrewd addition for the Hatters if they were able to bring him back to his hometown club.

Dave Challinor’s side are currently top of the National League but have 2nd place Wrexham breathing down their neck at the moment.

They persuaded their key striker Paddy Madden to leave Fleetwood Town in March 2021 and are hoping to do the same with Camps now.