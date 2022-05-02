Rotherham United are set to table an offer for striker Will Grigg following a loan spell at the club.

Rotherham United have won promotion back to the Championship after finishing 2nd in a tough League One campaign.

It went to the final day, but Paul Warne’s side did just enough to beat MK Dons to the finish line.

Part of the squad was Sunderland striker Grigg who never really got going in the North East, but a more successful loan spell away means Warne seems prepared to make that deal permanent.

Despite Grigg’s injury which ended his season early, the club are preparing to make an attempt to make his loan move a permanent deal, according to Paul Davis of The Rotherham Advertiser:

Being offered a deal, Chris. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) May 1, 2022

The former Wigan Athletic striker’s contract at Sunderland is out next month and he’s expected to become a free agent.



Will Grigg be a hit?

Grigg managed six goals and two assists in the 2021/22 campaign, and even bearing in mind the fact his season ended in February, a huge improvement will be needed if he’s to cut it in the second tier.

Grigg has had a brief spell in the Championship with the Latics and he’ll be hoping that experience will hold him in good stead with the Millers next season.

Warne’s summer will be spent building his squad for what will be a huge fight to remain in the Championship and if Grigg wants to make a name for himself in Rotherham United’s history books, the 2022/23 campaign would be the perfect place to begin.