Luton Town travel to champions-elect Fulham today with the chance of confirming their place in the Championship play-offs.

Nathan Jones has worked wonders with this Luton Town team this season, guiding them to 5th place with two games left. Jones’ team have had a torrid time with injuries of late too, making their success even sweeter.

With two games left, their play-off hopes are firmly in their hands as long as they keep the chasing pack at bay.

Fulham will be a tricky test for the Hatters, but their opponents aren’t in the best form having lost three of their last five games, giving Luton Town reason to be encouraged.

Luton Town team news

James Shea is injured for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury against Cardiff City that will require surgery. Gabe Osho and Glen Rea have also played their last games of the campaign due to injury.

Jones provided an extensive update on Luton Town’s injury situation after draw with Blackpool:

Elijah Adebayo came off in the clash with the Tangerines through a hamstring injury and he was sent for scans during the week, so it will be a nervy wait for Luton Town to see if their top scorer is fit for the weekend. Sonny Bradley was also injured in the game against Blackpool, injuring his ankle after going up for a header his ankle, but it will be hoped he is fit to return vs Fulham.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, James Bree, Fred Onyedinma, Jordan Clark, Luke Berry and Reece Burke were all sidelined for the game too.

Predicted XI

Ingram (GK)

Lockyer

Bradley

Potts

Naismith

Kioso

Bell

Lansbury

Snodgrass

Jerome

Cornick

In with a shout…

The play-offs are a lottery, and Luton Town will feel they have every chance of an unexpected promotion to the Premier League come the end of the season. It would be some story for a team that were in a bad state financially and had to rebuild from non-league football.

The Hatters have worked their way back up to the Championship and this season have showed great form to put themselves in the play-off spots.

Jones will be encouraging his team to be positive against already promoted Fulham, knowing they have every chance of coming away from Craven Cottage with three points.

The clash will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 17:15.