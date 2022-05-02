Fulham host Luton Town in the Championship on Monday evening.

Marco Silva’s team missed their chance to claim the Championship crown in midweek, losing 1-0 against the in-form Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage.

With two games remaining, there is still the chance that Fulham could finish 2nd – but a win against Luton Town would end those worries for Silva’s team.

Fulham are winless in two since their promotion to the Premier League was confirmed. They do retain a five-point lead over Bournemouth in 2nd though and so the title should still be in the Londoners’ hands.

Fulham team news

Terence Kongolo is the only player that is missing for Fulham. The defender has been injured for the majority of the season, and he won’t be returning until next season.

Other than that, Silva has a full set of players to select from ahead of tonight’s game.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Adarabioyo

Ream

Tete

Cairney

Seri

Wilson

Carvalho

Kebano

Mitrovic

A matter of time…

Fulham have dragged out their title win over the past month, missing several chances to claim the Championship and secure an immediate return to the top flight.

Silva will be hoping his team do it against Luton Town, to avoid giving Bournemouth any chance of winning the league on the last game of the season.

But the title will be Fulham’s this evening if they manage to beat play-off hopefuls Luton Town at Craven Cottage.

Fulham face Luton Town live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 5:15pm.