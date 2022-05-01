Luton Town are set to sign Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram on an emergency loan deal, it has been claimed.

Luton Town have been without adequate cover since an injury to James Shea against Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

Initial reports indicated that the Hatters were pursuing a temporary move for Stoke City stopper Frank Fielding, but those claims were subsequently refuted.

Now though, it appears that the Bedfordshire outfit have switched their sights on Hull City’s 28-year-old Ingram, with reporter Pete O’Rourke stating the Hatters are set to recruit the ‘keeper on an emergency loan deal.

Luton Town are set to sign Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram on an emergency loan deal. #ltfc #hcafc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) May 1, 2022

Ingram has been an active player between the sticks for Hull City this season, featuring in 29 Championship games.

In these games, he has conceded 34 goals and kept nine clean sheets, but the past three matches have seen Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter start for Shota Arveladze’s side.

Thoughts?

Luton Town have two more games of their Championship campaign left and, as it stands, they are on course for the play-off spot. They have the likes of Sheffield United and Middlesbrough breathing down their necks though and cannot afford any slips up.

With both Boro and the Blades closing in, it seems a sensible move to bring in a player for Ingram’s pedigree rather than fielding Harry Isted in between the sticks.

As for Hull City, their season is effectively done and dusted and a short-term departure for Ingram would likely see Baxter maintain his place in between the sticks for their final game of the season.

Rather than make a move for a keeper like Fielding, whose game time has been limited this season, a swoop for Ingram who has played far more regularly makes sense.