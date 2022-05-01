Fulham host Luton Town on Monday evening and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw.

Fulham could have been crowned champions if results elsewhere went their way on Saturday, but with Bournemouth defeating Blackburn Rovers comfortably, it is now back in the Cottagers’ hands. They sit five points clear on top of the table heading into Monday’s clash with Luton Town, where they will be expecting a stern test.

The Hatters are on course for a play-off finish but Middlesbrough and Millwall’s wins mean the top six fight will go down to the final day. Nathan Jones’ side sit 4th, two points ahead of 7th placed Boro with a game in hand and tied on points with Sheffield United in 6th.

Now, ahead of the meeting between Fulham and Luton Town, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction for the tie. He anticipates the two to play out a 1-1 draw, saying:

“Fulham looked a little sloppy in midweek as they missed a chance to clinch the title. It could be won by Monday depending on what happens elsewhere, and they would love to lift the trophy in front of their own fans at Craven Cottage.

“Luton again will be keeping a keen eye on results over the weekend. They will want to get the job done one way or another and get that top-six spot. I think they have enough for a draw in this one, despite all the injuries.”

The implications

A draw would all but confirm Fulham as Championship winners thanks to their vastly superior goal difference, while a point for Luton Town would put them out of Millwall’s reach and move them three points clear of Middlesbrough with a slightly better goal difference heading into the final day.

Three points for the Cottagers would see them lift the Championship trophy in front of their own fans and a win for the Hatters would seal their play-off spot, so both will be determined to take all three points.

The clash kicks off at 17:15 on Monday evening and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.