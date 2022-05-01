Lincoln City CEO Liam Scully has said the club are “clear” on the type of manager they want to appoint after Michael Appleton’s departure was confirmed on Saturday.

Lincoln City confirmed after their late 2-1 win over Crewe Alexandra that Appleton would be leaving the club after three years.

His departure comes after three seasons in charge at Sincil Bank, with talks that took place weeks ago leading to the decision. Now, with the season done and Appleton heading for pastures new, the Imps’ search for a new boss has begun.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, club CEO Scully has now provided an update on the search for a new boss. He stated that the change of manager will not be leading to a change in model at the club, revealing Lincoln City are “clear” on the type of manager they want.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s the model of the football club, that doesn’t change because one person, albeit an important person, changes.

“It doesn’t change anything in that regard.

“All I can say is that we have a clear idea of the profiling of the person we want. Our search parameters are based on that above all else. We’ve just got to be realistic and put filters into the process, that’s going to be the deciding factor.”

The report adds that the Imps have already identified some potential targets to succeed Appleton, with an appointment eyed before pre-season starts.

The right decision?

Appleton’s time with Lincoln City has, on the whole, been a success. However, after a difficult 2021/22 campaign, it seems the time is right for some change at Sincil Bank for both the club and the manager himself.

The new boss will have to be switched on when it comes to working under a budget, showing a willingness to bring in young players and develop those in the academy while using the transfer market shrewdly to strengthen where possible. It will be hoped that a new manager can help improve on the Imps’ 17th place finish this season as Appleton moves on from the club.