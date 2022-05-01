AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen has admitted it will be difficult to keep star man Jack Rudoni this summer, with Fulham and Nottingham Forest among those linked earlier this year.

Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Brom, Swansea City, Luton Town and Hull City were all mentioned as teams to have scouted Rudoni in a report from TEAMtalk back in February.

The 20-year-old has starred for AFC Wimbledon this season, managing 12 goals and five assists. However, he was ultimately unable to keep the Dons in League One as they succumbed to relegation on Saturday. Now, amid their drop to League Two, manager Bowen has made an admission on Rudoni’s future.

As quoted by the South London Press, the AFC Wimbledon boss admitted the likes of Fulham and Nottingham Forest target Rudoni and fellow young star Ayoub Assal will be difficult to keep. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I am under no illusions that the club have got to do things that they need to do to financially survive – I am aware of that.

“If it comes to a situation where certain individuals have to leave, then what is most important is that it’s right for the club in terms of the money that we get and if we can replace them to the right level. It’s not an exact science, but I am certainly very much aware of where AFC Wimbledon are in terms of being able to keep players who are maybe getting offers from bigger clubs in higher leagues – it’s a difficult situation to try and fight against.”

Maintained interest?

Little has been said on Fulham and Nottingham Forest’s interest since, but there’s no doubt Rudoni would be a smart signing.

Fulham will be playing Premier League football next season and Nottingham Forest could well be heading in the same direction, but a move for the AFC Wimbledon ace would be shrewd regardless. The midfielder has the best years of his career ahead of him and already has over 100 first-team appearances to his name.

There’s no doubt he would be a smart signing for any Championship club, but there will likely be a fight for his services this summer.