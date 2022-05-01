QPR goalkeeper David Marshall is attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, according to Alan Nixon.

QPR’s goalkeeping situation over the course of the past few months has been quite remarkable. Injuries saw Marshall and Keiren Westwood brought in as free agents while academy talent Murphy Mahoney has had to deputise in between the sticks with the aforementioned Marshall and Westwood sidelined along with Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer.

As a result, the R’s goalkeeping ranks could quite different come the start of next season, and January signing Marshall is attracting interest.

According to Alan Nixon (via Football League World), the out of contract Scot is on the radar of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian. The experienced ‘keeper only penned a short-term deal in January and now, he is wanted back in his native Scotland this summer.

In his time with QPR, Marshall has managed three clean sheets in 12 games, conceding 15 goals.

A summer of change at QPR

It isn’t only the R’s goalkeeping ranks that could look different next season. Manager Mark Warburton will be moving on in a decision that could come back to bite QPR despite the collapse of their promotion push this season.

The planned replacement for Warburton remains unknown, but whoever they may be, they will be keen to make their mark on the squad in time for the start of next season.

It will be hoped that Rangers can hold on to key players like Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Rob Dickie and more, and with Warburton heading for pastures new, it could be a busy summer at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.