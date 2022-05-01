Blackburn Rovers have secured the services of striker Sam Burns for another year, with the youngster extending his deal until the end of next season.

Blackburn Rovers will be playing Championship football again next season, and it could prove to be a busy summer window at Ewood Park.

A host of key players like Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Nyambe are out of contract, but one player who will be staying beyond the end of the current campaign is academy striker Burns.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Burns, whose deal was set to expire at the end of this season, has penned a contract extension with Blackburn Rovers to keep him at the club until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 19-year-old striker is yet to make his senior debut for the club but he has spent the second half of this season picking up valuable experience on loan in League Two side Scunthorpe United. Although it has been a challenging campaign for the Iron in which they have been relegated to the National League, Burns’ 15 games for the club will be important for his development. In the process, he has managed two goals and one assist.

One for the future…

Burns has shown he can be prolific at youth level and while his time with Scunthorpe United hasn’t set the world alight, few have at Glanford Park this season, so he could be one to watch in years to come.

The striker has said he hopes to use the next year to get in and around the first-team at Blackburn Rovers as he bids to further his development and forge a career for himself at Ewood Park.