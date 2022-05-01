Rotherham United’s former defender Kari Arnason has sent a message to Paul Warne and the Millers’ faithful after they completed their return to the Championship on Saturday.

Rotherham United have bounced back to the Championship via the automatic promotion spots as the League One campaign drew to a dramatic close.

The Millers go up in 2nd behind title winners Wigan Athletic, just pipping Liam Manning’s MK Dons to automatic promotion despite their final day thrashing of Plymouth Argyle, who fell out of the play-offs while Wycombe Wanderers snuck into 6th.

Promotion sparked wild scenes both in the stands and on the pitch at Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium as Rotherham United secured a 2-0 win through goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and George Kelly.

Now, following the game, former Miller Arnason has moved to voice his support.

Speaking on Twitter, the now-retired Icelandic defender labelled the return to the Championship as “operation promotion the sequel”, saying:

Time to celebrate

After Rotherham United’s return to the Championship, fans, staff and players alike will all be taking time to celebrate after their efforts this season. Although slight disappointment may remain after failing to win the title, the relief of earning automatic promotion after MK Dons closed in will be huge.

Once the celebrations are done, preparation for the 2022/23 campaign will begin. The Millers will be hoping they can finally cement a place in the Championship next season, so Warne and co will be hoping for a smooth and fruitful summer window to stand them in good stead to do so.