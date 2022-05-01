Reading star John Swift has said that his future with the Royals is “not really” in his hands as his deal with the club nears expiry.

After surviving a relegation dogfight, Reading’s thoughts must be on next season. The Royals’ survival as a Championship side was a combination of being helped out by teams below them losing key games and a degree of luck.

Paul Ince’s side will be ending the 2021/22 Championship campaign 21st in the table, sitting seven points clear of the drop and six points behind 20th placed Birmingham City heading into the final game of the season.

Looking towards the summer window, there are 14 senior players out of contract at the end of this season, and one of them is key man Swift.

Now, speaking after Reading’s 1-0 home loss to West Brom, the currently-injured Swift commented on where he and the club stand at present.

Speaking on BBC Berkshire (as quoted by Berkshire Live), Swift said of his future:

“To be honest, it’s not really in my hands. It’s in the club’s hands.”

The former Chelsea man went on to admit that talks are ongoing over his future, but it remains to be seen what the result of said discussions are as interest from elsewhere arises.

Thoughts?

Reading need to rebuild, a simple look at the Championship table will be evidence enough of that.

Just looking at Swift’s output this season should also be enough to suggest that Reading’s talks should be centred around keeping him at the club. He has made 38 appearances across Reading’s Championship campaign, managing 11 goals 13 assists in those outings too. That 24-goal contribution would be more than enough to suggest urgency should be at the centre of Reading’s conversations with his representatives.

However, with West Brom keen and given the Royals’ financial position, it remains to be seen if he heads for pastures new this summer.