West Brom are weighing up summer moves for Blackburn Rovers’ out of contract duo Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell, Alan Nixon has revealed (via Football League World).

West Brom boss Steve Bruce will be determined to improve on this season’s disappointing campaign, with the Baggies destined for a mid-table finish despite early-season ambitions of automatic promotion.

The club plummeted down the table under Valerien Ismael after a strong start and after sacking the Austrian and replacing him with Bruce, it hasn’t got an awful lot better. However, the club will be determined to put this season behind them and prepare for next season with a strong summer transfer window.

Now, as per reporter Alan Nixon, West Brom have set their sights on two bargain deals.

Blackburn Rovers’ key duo Lenihan and Rothwell are both out of contract at the end of this season, and the Baggies are eyeing the pair up as potential additions.

Perfect additions?

As far as free transfer signings go, it wouldn’t get much better than Lenihan and Rothwell this summer.

Both players have bags of Championship experience under their belts and both are key players for Blackburn Rovers, so it would be weakening a rival while strengthening their own ranks in the process.

Lenihan has been with Rovers for the vast majority of his career, breaking through their youth academy and going on to captain the Ewood Park outfit. The centre-back has played 252 times for Blackburn Rovers over the course of his career, with his leadership and powerful presence at the back making him a standout.

As for Rothwell, his dynamic runs from midfield have seen him star this campaign. The former Manchester United youngster has managed three goals and 10 assists in 41 Championship games this season, taking him to 11 goals and 18 assists in 161 outings since joining Rovers from Oxford United in 2018.