Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is a transfer target for Spurs ahead of the summer transfer window, Football Insider has claimed.

Sunderland’s full focus will be on the fight for Championship football, with Alex Neil’s side now preparing for the play-offs after securing a 5th place finish on the final day of the League One season. The Black Cats face Sheffield Wednesday in a clash between two EFL heavyweights as they bid to finally return to the second tier.

However, with the summer transfer window approaching, prized asset Neil is said to be attracting attention.

According to a report from Football Insider, Premier League side Spurs are among those weighing up a summer swoop for the young midfielder ahead of the transfer window.

The North London outfit are said to be alongside fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion in keeping an eye on the 20-year-old, who has starred for Sunderland for much of the season.

Impressing on Wearside

Neil has been in and around Sunderland’s first-team before, but this season has seen him cement his place in the senior side.

Across all competitions, the South Shields-born ace has played 46 times across all competitions, contributing a decent four goals and eight assists in the process. He was a mainstay under Lee Johnson’s management, but he has seen his involvement decrease somewhat in the second half of the season.

Much of his game time under Neil has come off the bench, starting only four times since January.

A summer saga?

Sunderland aren’t at risk of losing Neil at the end of his contract any time soon, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be interest in his services after a strong breakthrough campaign. Spurs, Crystal Palace and Brighton all present tempting options.

The young midfielder has shown he has the talent to play at a higher level and it remains to be seen if he figures in Neil’s starting XI plans moving forward after patchy involvement under his management.