Derby County’s takeover is set to get the green light from the EFL next week, handing them a big boost in their bid to keep Wayne Rooney at Pride Park.

Derby County have been fighting against relegation all last season, eventually succumbing to it in defeat to QPR. That fight wasn’t helped by enforced administration and a 21-point deduction.

Potential takeovers have fallen by the wayside but recent interest by American businessman Chris Kirchner looks set to result in a long-awaited change in ownership, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon providing a positive update in his bid to buy the Rams.

Double good news for Derby County

On Saturday night, it was reported that Kirchner is set to be given the green light to complete his takeover of Derby County in the next week.

The fact that the takeover is finally set to gain the EFL’s approval is one bit of good news for Rams fans in a season that has given them little to celebrate. However, it is also said that this approval will also have a knock-on effect in that it will ensure the stay of Rooney as manager.

Nixon writes that the club’s bid to keep Rooney – in the face of apparent interest from others – means that the Manchester United and England legend is set to stay on at Derby County.

Thoughts?

Derby County have just one game left this season, an upcoming home game against Cardiff City. Nixon’s news could mean they enter that game with a degree of certainty, something fans have been longing for.

Rooney has worked wonders in getting his Rams side fighting and firing to avoid the relegation they eventually succumbed to. Without the 21-point deduction, Derby County would have ended the season on 55 points, good enough for a 17th-placed finish in the Championship table.

With Kirchner’s proposals set to secure the club and Rooney’s future as manager, Derby County can look forward to starting off their League One campaign next season from a steady platform.