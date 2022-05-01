Fulham are said to have identified Cercle Brugge loan star Rabbi Matondo as a potential transfer target ahead of the summer window.

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Premier League, and this time around, the Cottagers will be hoping they can stay up and cement a place in the top tier.

Marco Silva’s summer transfer business will be crucial in their bid to do so, and Football Insider has now claimed Wales international Matondo is a player on the Portuguese boss’ transfer radar.

Fulham are said to be eyeing up a move to bring Matondo back to England after his successful stint in Belgium. The winger has managed 10 goals and two assists in 27 outings while on loan with Cercle Brugge, impressing on loan away from German outfit FC Schalke.

The Jupiler Pro League side hold the option to sign Matondo on a permanent basis, which could be a hurdle for Fulham in their reported bid to sign the former Manchester City youngster.

Vast improvements

Matondo spent a short spell on loan with Stoke City in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign in which he managed only one goal in 11 games, so it’s clear to see that the youngster has taken a big step forward over this season.

His form saw him earn a spot back in the Wales squad for the recent March internationals, playing 71 minutes in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic while remaining an unused substitute against Austria.

Fulham will be hoping to take significant strides forward this summer in a bid to prepare themselves for Premier League football. This season will certainly stand them in good stead for a top-flight return, but Silva and co will know it is vitally important that they strengthen where possible to avoid dropping back to the Championship immediately.