Derby County’s prospective owner Chris Kirchner has said the next week will see “everything” he has been working on come to fruition.

Derby County’s final away game of the season made for a party atmosphere in the away end at Bloomfield Road.

The travelling faithful were treated to a long-awaited win on the road too, defeating Neil Critchley’s Blackpool 2-0. Academy graduates Malcolm Ebiowei and Eiran Cashin both scored their first goals for the club in the second half to hand the Rams three points on a memorable day for the away fans in attendance.

Following the game, Derby County fans were given more reason to celebrate, with prospective owner Kirchner sending an exciting message on Twitter.

The American businessman praised the performance from both Wayne Rooney’s side and the fans, also revealing that while there are no major updates to provide on his takeover this weekend, the next week will see “everything” he and his team have been working on “come together”.

Can’t wait to see you all on Saturday and I believe it will be an occasion for a party for us all 🙂

🐏 🐏 🐏 — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 30, 2022

Another party atmosphere?

Despite the fact Derby County will be playing League One football next season, it was a brilliant atmosphere in the away end against Blackpool. Judging by Kirchner’s words, it could be another party for the Rams if all goes to plan over the course of the next seven days.

Although third-tier football awaits, the current crop of promising young talents combined with Rooney’s commitment and a nearing takeover gives Derby County fans a reason to be encouraged for the future as the club bid to put a terrible period in their history behind them heading into the summer.