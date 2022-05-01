Birmingham City and Salford City are both interested in appointing Forest Green Rovers’ Rob Edwards this summer, Alan Nixon has reported (via Football League World).

Birmingham City have one game left this season, and once the clash with Blackburn Rovers is out of the way, the Blues will be hoping to put this one behind them before resting and recharging for the 2022/23 campaign.

A disappointing season as seen pressure pile on Lee Bowyer’s shoulders from some supporters, and it has now been claimed that Birmingham City have another manager on their radar.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blues have identified Forest Green Rovers boss Edwards as a potential successor to Bowyer’s tenure at St. Andrew’s. The 39-year-old has guided the League Two side to promotion and the fight for the title is going down to the final day, with Exeter City currently sitting one point ahead of Rovers.

Interestingly though, Salford City are also mentioned as fans of Edwards. The Ammies sit 10th in League Two and have shown that they aren’t willing to splash the cash to make eye-catching appointments or signings, but with Birmingham City eyeing Edwards and Forest Green playing in League One next season, it would come as a real surprise if he ended up at the Peninsula Stadium.

Time for change at Birmingham City?

Given the circumstances at St. Andrew’s under the current ownership, many would say Bowyer couldn’t have done much more this season.

It will be hoped that the Blues can refresh their squad in the summer transfer window in a bid to improve on this dismal campaign, but it remains to be seen if the manager will be backed.

The Blues look set for a 20th place finish this season, a drop of two places compared to 18th in the 2020/21 campaign.