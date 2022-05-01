Fleetwood Town are said to have identified former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Scott Brown as a contender for the manager’s role.

Fleetwood Town named Stephen Crainey as head coach until the end of the season after his spell in the role on an interim basis following the departure of Simon Grayson earlier this season.

Since then, Crainey has just about guided the Cod Army to safety, surviving on goal difference on the final day despite their defeat to Bolton Wanderers, with Gillingham falling to defeat against promoted Rotherham United.

Now, it has been claimed by The Sun that one contender for the managerial post at Highbury Stadium is Scottish football legend Brown.

Brown is no longer with Aberdeen after leaving the club back in March to focus on his development as a coach. The 36-year-old was on the books at Pittodrie as a player and assistant manager, but he departed earlier this year and is now said to be a contender for the Fleetwood Town job.

Risky for both parties?

Brown is only a contender at the moment, but it would be a partnership that could carry risk for both parties.

Fleetwood Town stayed up by the skin of their teeth this season, and bringing in a rookie manager to rebuild them for next season would be a big risk but potentially very rewarding. From Brown’s point of view, it certainly wouldn’t be an easy first managerial job. However, it could certainly be a fruitful prospect given that the League One side will be hoping to make their way back up the table under fresh coaching.