Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed both Jeremie Bela and Kristian Pedersen are expected to leave the club this summer, revealing an “offer” came in for the former “a while back”.

Birmingham City will be looking forward to the end of the season after a dismal campaign at St. Andrew’s. The Blues sit 20th with one game left and it will be hoped Bowyer can help bring around some change in the summer transfer window.

Two players the Birmingham City boss has confirmed look set for pastures new are winger Bela and defender Pedersen.

Both see their contracts with the club expire at the end of the season and now, Bowyer has made it clear that neither are likely to be Birmingham City players beyond the end of the current campaign. Speaking on the pair, Bowyer confirmed the situation, revealing an offer was made to Bela “a while back”.

“I think there was an offer made to him [Bela] a while back,” Bowyer said, as quoted by Birmingham Live.

“I don’t foresee Bela staying – or Pedersen. I think they are both going to go.

“That’s where we are at. That’s a question you will have to ask Craig, they will sort out the financial side and making an offer to players. My job is to try to improve them and I will continue to do that.”

Change needed…

This season has been one Birmingham City will want to forget. It’s been a tough one for Bowyer with a difficult job to do under the current ownership, but it will be hoped that the summer can see the Blues recharge and refresh before going again next season.

Until then though, Bowyer’s side have a final day clash against Blackburn Rovers.

A 20th place finish awaits the Blues unless there’s a heavy swing in goal difference and Cardiff City taste defeat.